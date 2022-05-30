Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Yoga guru Baba Ramdev after paying glowing tributes to Swami Mukhtananda Maharaj at a function held at Patanjali University auditorium said that those leading family life would not be the successor of Patanjali. "We have decided the criteria for the successor of Patanjali. Those having a family life or materialistic person will not be helming the affair of Patanjali," said Baba Ramdev, "Saint or seer will be entrusted with the responsibility of Patanjali Yoga Peeth." The present custodians of the Patanjali such as Baba Ramdev didn't marry and remained bachelor for the whole life, Acharya Balkrishna is not leading a family life and Swami Muktananda was also not a family person. They all dedicated their life to the promotion of Yoga and Ayurveda.

Read: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev threatens journalist over question on rising fuel prices

Speaking about the dreams of Swami Muktananda, Ramdev said, "The seer wanted to strengthen Patanjali Yogapeth spiritually. Besides, he was also interested to make the organisation stronger internally. He was working in that direction to make the institution undertake several projects not only from India, but also from foreign countries. The institution in the next five to ten years will produce several Muktanandas for the promotion of Yoga Dharma, Ayurveda and spirituality."