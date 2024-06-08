Ramoji Rao: A Media Mogul Who Touched Millions of Hearts

Hyderabad : Ramoji Rao has carved out a niche for himself in the fields of print, electronic and digital media. The media mogul has influenced generations of readers and viewers through Eenadu, ETV and ETV Bharat. Whatever medium he stepped into, he created a sensation. Ramoji Rao, who passed away at the age of 87 years on Saturday, will be remembered as a media warrior who made multiple experiments and tried new adventures in the field of journalism and mass communication.

It's the media that awakens society. It's Ramoji Rao's belief. In 1969, he made his first step in the media field through the monthly magazine Annadata. Born in a farmer's family, Ramoji Rao became the torch bearer of information dissemination to the farmers. Through Annadata, he built an unbreakable bridge between agricultural science centers and farmers. Advanced methods in cultivation, technical methods, new machines. Annadata gave endless information. Telugu farmers left the stereotypes and started experimenting. It has provided the fruits of agricultural science to crores of farmers.

Eenadu Newspaper : In 1974, Ramoji Rao's next step in the media industry was sensational. He began Eenadu which is very popular and has the highest circulation today. It was started in Visakhapatnam. It has won the hearts of Telugu readers and became available even in remote corners of the land. Ramoji Rao believes that only change is permanent. Commitment to public issues, the loyalty to the truth that is always inculcated as the basic characteristics has become a part of the daily life of Telugu readers today.

Innumerable Telugu readers have considered Eenadu to be their ultimate choice. That is why its circulation, which was 48,339 copies in the first half of 1976, has increased step by step and has reached a level that no one can reach in the first half of 2011. Although many people suspected that the era of newspapers was over during Corona, Eenadu has shattered all such myths. Eenadu is printed in 23 centers and is published as a Telugu daily with the highest circulation.

Let news reach before dawn: This is the enduring philosophy of Ramoji Rao, which he nurtured in Eenadu's administration. That theory changed the course of Telugu newspapers. Before Eenadu, newspapers reached the reader either in the afternoon or evening. Ramoji Rao changed that situation. From the magazine delivery system to the appointment of agents, a new trend has been created in all areas. Ramoji Rao started the chapter of bringing the daily newspaper to the reader's home before dawn.

Eenadu ushered in a change. The stereotype of filling up with national and international news, announcements of leaders, and speeches in public meetings have come to an end. Telugu journalism has taken the rural path. Ramoji Rao believes that the real news should not come from the capitals of the country and the state, but the newspapers should give priority to the hardships experienced by the helpless people in the remote villages. Eenadu committed to that belief. Local public problems started getting attention from the first issue of Eenadu. Since then, the news related to the local people's lives has been a priority for Eenadu.

Eenadu is not just about news, it's Telugu people's pride. The Congress leadership between 1978-83 changed four Chief Ministers of AP in five years. At that time, people welcomed the emergence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as a new political power to protect the self-esteem of the Telugu nation. Eenadu which respects public opinion welcomed TDP. But It never gives priority to individuals. After TDP won 1983 assembly elections, Ramoji Rao penned an editorial clarifying that with the aim of resisting dictatorship, it stood by Telugu Desam, and as that party came to power, it will appreciate if it does good worlk and, at the same time, it will warn through its reports if any wrong is done. The mistakes made during NTR's reign were fearlessly exposed.

Championing Democracy: When the Congress overthrew the NTR government in 1984, Eenadu fought for the restoration of democracy. In 2003, then-opposition leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy's march was widely covered. In 2019, Jagan's Padayatra was covered by Eenadu. Later, Eenadu played its part in restoring democracy in Navyandhra Pradesh by exposing Jagan's anarchy.

Eenadu surpassed the then leading magazine Andhra Prabha's circulation within four years of its inception. It never looked back. By increasing the readership it reached new peaks in circulation which no other Telugu daily can reach. The reason for this is Ramoji Rao's vision and many experiments. District editions should be mentioned in this. The mini editions brought by Ramoji Rao to give priority to local news, to reflect the problems of the lower classes created a huge impact. Getting rid of the need to depend on the government for advertisements, the culture of classified advertisements which are beneficial to the people has been introduced in Telugu for the first time.

On Sundays, Eenadu is presenting a varied supplement edition to enjoy different information. Subsequently, it has been compiled into a book form as an attractive collection of illustrations.

Women, Farmers, Children: Ramoji Rao realized that society should know the problems of women who have been discriminated against for ages and their success stories. As part of this, in September 1992, Vasundhara Page was started. Eenadu is the first domestic magazine to have a special page for women. Moreover, for the first time in the Telugu press, Eenadu brought Pratibha page for students. A business page for those who want commercial news, 'Raithe Raju' with modern agricultural technology is for farmers started.

Eenadu is never behind in feeling the pulse of the readers. It offers different pages with innovative topics, which were previously in weekly and monthly magazines. 'Chaduvu', who paves the way for the golden future of students, Sukhibhava, who raises awareness about health, sports information champion, e-nadu page - a mirror of scientific and technological progress. Siri - a financial guide, e-taram - inspire the youth, Hi Bujji for kids... like this Eenadu is providing interesting news and information to all communities today. It is not news that is published in a style that touches the hearts of the reader, Eenadu's cartoons, which deal with political and social issues uniquely, have crores of fans.

Social Responsibility : Another sensation in Eenadu's journey is investigative journalism. Eenadu provided financial assistance to the unfortunate. In 1992, in Doobagunta of Nellore district, Eenadu stood as a base for the women who protested against country liquor and gave impetus to the liquor prohibition movement throughout the state. A labour service movement that was undertaken by Eenadu in 1995 made village-to-village partners. It inspired the villagers to move voluntarily for the repair of roads and canals. During natural calamities, the announcement of the organization's relief fund. Readers are encouraged to donate to the victims and build houses for them. That's why Eenadu is the heart of the Telugu people today and forever.

Ramoji Rao started Sitara cinema weekly as a supplement to Eenadu, which is a symbol of high journalistic values. Sitara was presented to movie fans on October 3, 1976, as a collection of movie industry specials. Ramoji Rao has shaped Sitara not only to provide news and articles but also to promote valuable films. For three years since 1980, the program of Sitara awards was held and talented actors and technicians were honored. In 1978, Chatura, Vipula monthly magazines were started to quench the thirst of literature lovers. Ramoji Rao ran literary magazines for 4 decades which many thought was impossible.

In the forefront of Technological Innovation: Eenadu, which was ahead of the curve in embracing technology, entered the Internet before all the Telugu dailies. In 1999, the Eenadu.net website was started with the ambition to provide Eenadu news to Telugu people all over the world. Through it, the latest news is provided fast and from time to time. An English daily also successfully ran for two decades. Newstime was launched on January 26, 1984. Balabharatham magazine was run to create and nurture creativity in children.

ETV started by Ramoji Rao in the electronic media is considered to be the Telugu TV. ETV has changed the stereotypes in the visual media. Started as the first 24-hour channel in Telugu on 27th August 1995. Even though the name is entertainment, it broadcasts innovative programs to entertain every home. It made viewers who used to enjoy one serial a week stick to TVs with daily serials.

Not Just Entertainment: ETV is not stuck in the circle of cinema entertainment. 'Annadata' awakens farmers to new crop technologies and harvesting methods. Under the leadership of the late SP Bala Subramaniam, Ramoji Rao introduced the 'Padutha Teeyaga' program. This show has given hundreds of singers to the film industry! It is still being offered today. A program like Star Woman has entered the Guinness Book. Jabardasth comedy show is making the audience laugh out loud. The reality dance show 'Dhee' is entertaining the audience.

ETV network has been expanded in various states. In April 2000, ETV Bangla started. A Marathi channel sprouted within three months. Exactly another five months. ETV Kannada came up. In August 2001, ETV started broadcasting in Urdu. In January 2002, Ramoji Rao created another sensation in media history by starting six channels on the same day. ETV has become a big network that reaches people with regional language channels.

Ramoji Rao decided to turn ETV, which was an entertaining Telugu drama into an information revolution. ETV-2 news channel was launched in December 2003 to spread information on Telugu soil. After the division of the state, now in the name of ETV Andhra Pradesh and ETV Telangana, a 24-hour news stream has been started separately for the two states. ETV stands for away from sensationalism and closer to facts, becoming a brand ambassador for credibility. ETV has earned the trust that is seen on screen.

Digital Expansion: Ramoji Rao expanded the ETV network from time to time according to the audience's taste. ETV Plus, ETV Cinema, ETV Abhiruchi, and ETV Spiritual Channels are entertaining the audience with various programs. Ramoji Rao, who could sense the future in advance created the biggest digital media department in Telugu. It's ETV Bharat. Being the largest digital platform offering news in 13 languages, ETV has become India's information weapon in the palm of its hand.

Ramoji Rao's idea is to provide entertainment not only to adults but also to children. ETV Bala Bharat was born from that belief. Cartoon programs are being offered in 12 languages ​​to engage children aged 4 to 14 years.

ETV has entered the OTT platform that will rule the entertainment of the future. Along with all the programs of the ETV network, exciting web series, all the movie stars of the past have been made available through the ETV Win OTT app.