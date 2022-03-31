Karnal (Haryana): Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday threatened a journalist who asked him a question about the rising fuel prices under the BJP government at the centre. During an event in Karnal district of Haryana, a journalist is heard asking Ramdev about the latter's assurances made to the media during the run up to the 2014 general elections, that people “should consider a government that can ensure petrol for Rs 40 a litre and cooking gas Rs 300 a cylinder”.

To this, the Yoga Guru is heard saying, "Am I your 'thekedar' (contractor) that I will keep answering your questions?" When the journalist repeated his question, Ramdev, retorted, "I made the comment. What will you do? Just shut up. If you ask again, it will not be not good. Don't speak like this, you must be the son of decent parents."

Ramdev further appealed to people to “work harder in difficult times”. "The government says, if fuel prices are low, they won't get tax. How will they run the country, pay salaries and build roads? I agree that inflation should go down, but people should work hard. Even I wake up at 4 in the morning and work till 10 at night," Ramdev said, amid applause from his supporters. Pertinently, petrol and diesel prices have seen a hike of Rs 5.60 per litre in the last nine days.

