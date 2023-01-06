Sultanpur (UP): An elderly couple was shot at by alcoholics on Thursday night after they refused to offer snacks as it was late at night. The elderly couple owns a tea stall in Isauli Katra village of Baldirai police station area of Sultanpur district. The couple was first rushed to the community health centre in Baldirai, and from there they were shifted to the district hospital later considering the condition of the injured woman she was referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre. Meanwhile, police registered a case and arrested two accused involved in the crime.

The nephew of the injured couple said, "Victim Shiv Prasad (60) and his wife Sundara Nishad were sleeping in their thatched shop on Thursday night. The couple earns their living by selling tea, water, samosas and other snacks. Two drunkards reached the shop later in the night and started demanding some snacks when the couple refused them, one of the accused took out an illegal weapon and opened fire leaving the couple injured."

Baldirai Police Station in-charge Amarendra Bahadur Singh said, "The firing incident was carried out by the strong-willed youths, who came to ask for snacks as they were drinking alcohol. The injured are undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors. Necessary legal action is being ensured and the accused are arrested.