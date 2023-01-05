Manila (Philippines): A kabaddi coach from Punjab's Moga, Gurpreet Singh Gindru (43) was shot dead in the capital city of the Philippines on Tuesday, said Manila Police. Gurpreet had gone to the Philippines around four years back to make his living. The 43-year-old was allegedly shot in the head by unidentified miscreants who broke into his home after he returned from work.

The attackers had not been identified, nor has the reason been found out why Kabaddi coach Gurpreet was shot dead by the assailants, as per a statement issued by the Manila police to the local media. In another incident, a man from Punjab was killed in Canada's Ontario. Mohit Sharma (28), was found dead in the back seat of a car in a secluded place.

Notably, there is a rise in reports of hate crimes against the Indian diaspora abroad. In the UK, the city of Leicester saw days of protests, rioting, and vandalism after an India-Pakistan cricket match ended with a clash between fans- that turned into a communal brawl for days. In Canada too, Indians were attacked.

After a number of incidents this year, the Ministry of External Affairs put out a very strong advisory, a first against what it called a "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada." The United States too witnessed a spurt in attacks against the Indian diaspora, the MEA has taken up incidents of violence and alleged hate crimes against Indian citizens, and even US citizens of Indian origin in America.

In October, an Indian student was stabbed by a local man in Sydney in an apparent race-related attack. Shubham Garg, 28, a student of Kiraoli block in Agra district was allegedly attacked 11 times with a knife by an unknown man on October 6. (ANI)