Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Police have lodged a case against Abbas Ansari, son of jailed SBSP leader and Sadar MLA, Mukhtar Ansari for violation of the model code of conduct in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Abbas has filed a nomination from Mau, which will go to polls in the seventh and last phase on March 7. SHO Police Station South Tola Pankaj Singh said that two days ago Abbas was “roaming inside the city in a convoy of vehicles without permission and contrary to the rules set by the Election Commission”. “He did not even take permission for this, nor did he have any kind of permission for it. When asked, he was not able to give suitable answers. As such a case has been registered against them under relevant sections,” Singh said.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Mau Sushil Dhule had said that the case is being fully investigated and action will be taken as per rules.

