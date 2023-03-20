Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) announced the cancellation of the Group I prelims exam after a report by the Special Investigating Team (SIT). The SIT officials have now compiled a list of Group I candidates, who have scored more than 100 points and will interrogate them in this case. The SIT officials suspect the involvement of more people in the paper leak case.

According to official sources, the commission cancelled four of the seven exams after the SIT investigation revealed that Rajashekhar Reddy, the system administrator gave a static IP address instead of a dynamic one to facilitate fraud. Proof has already been found that the papers of the AE (assistant civil engineer) and town planning building overseer examinations have been leaked. The question papers from the accused Praveen and Rajasekhar were additionally held onto by the police.

Also read: SIT to probe TSPSC paper leak; nude video call recordings found on accused's phone

Sources further said that the investigation revealed that nude pictures of many young women were found in the cell phone of the main accused Praveen, who has admitted to leaking the AE question paper. Parveen, however, did not say whether anyone helped him in that regard. Praveen became close to his superiors by being humble and obedient."

Police sources said that Praveen used technology to download the AE Civil question papers. Finally, the leakage came out with the complaint of the commission. Praveen secretly gathered the user id, IP address and passwords. A few days before the AE test, Shankar Lakshmi, who was functioning as the director of the confidential section, fixed the PC. Around then, the system administrator Rajasekhar gave the PC a static IP address rather than a dynamic IP address with the help of technology.