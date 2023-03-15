Hyderabad: A special investigation team (SIT) will investigate the TSPSC (Telangana State Public Service Commission) question paper leakage case, as per orders issued by Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand on Tuesday. City Additional CP (Crime/SIT) AR Srinivas took over the further investigation till now probed by the Begumpet police.

In this sensational case, evidence has already been found that the papers of the AE (Assistant Civil Engineer) and Town Planning Building Overseer examinations have been leaked. The police seized the question papers from the accused Praveen and Rajasekhar. Laptops, computers, phones, etc. are being analyzed. They focused on the issue of whether the previous exams, especially the question papers of Group-1 prelims, were leaked in the past.

Meanwhile, the probe revealed that nude pictures of many young women were found in the cell phone of the main accused Praveen who has admitted to leaking the AE question paper but not saying whether anyone helped him in this. Coming from the family of a police officer, Praveen used to get respect in the TSPSC office. He became close to his superiors by being humble and obedient.

Praveen became Personal Assistant to Commission's Secretary. He used technology to download the AE Civil question papers, police said. Finally, the leakage came out with the complaint of the commission. The accused in this case are P. Praveen Kumar (32), A. Rajasekhar (35), Renuka (35), Dhakanayake (38), K. Rajeshwar (33), K. Nileshnayak (28), P. Gopalnayak (29), K. Srinivas. (30) and K. Rajendranayak (31). They were arrested and sent to remand in Chanchalguda Jail.

Praveen secretly gathered the IP address, user id, and passwords, the police said. A few days before the AE exam, Shankar Lakshmi, who was working as the superintendent of the confidential section, repaired the computer. At that time the system administrator Rajasekhar gave the computer a static IP address instead of a dynamic IP address with the help of technology.

Rajasekhar, and Shankarlakshmi, who used the secretary's user ID and passwords, copied the AE Civil question papers from the computer to the pen drive given by Praveen. Praveen took a printout of the question papers from his computer in the commission office. They were given to the Renuka couple who sold them to Nilesh and Gopal in a lodge in LB Nagar for Rs 14 lakh. Renuka couple gave Praveen Rs 5 lakh at Balapur Crossroads on the 2nd of this month and another Rs 5 lakh at Balapur after the exam.

In 2017, the examination for appointment of Gurukul Principals was undertaken by TSPSC in which experience as a teacher is required besides educational qualifications. There are allegations that Praveen helped some female candidates to apply even though they had no experience working as teachers. He used to take the phone numbers of women and young women who came to the office in the name of clearing doubts. He laid a trap by offering to help them pass the exams.

At the same time, Renuka, a Gurukula teacher who met her, along with her husband Dhakyanayak, was found to have leaked the question papers of the Assistant Civil Engineer exam. Nude videos and photos of seven women were found on his mobile. Did Praveen threaten them? Praveen met Renuka and Dhakyanayak six years ago. Since then, the three of them used to talk on the phone frequently. They used to chat about new movies. Even after the AE Civil exam question paper was leaked, the three drove around the city in the same car.