Hyderabad: In what appears to be a case of a suicide pact owing to mounting debts, a couple immolated themselves after setting ablaze their daughters at Paloncha town in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Monday. The victims were identified as M Naga Ramakrishna, his wife Sri Lakshmi, and their daughters Sahiti and Sahitya. The couple and Sahitya died on the spot, while their second daughter is battling for life with over 80% burns, said Paloncha assistant superintendent of police (ASP) B Rohith Raj. Around 3.30 am, police received a call on ‘Dial 100' about the fire at Ramakrishna's house at Old Paloncha.

According to ACP Rohhit Raj, Naga Ramakrishna was running Mee Seva centre, but recently he gave the centre on lease another party and left for Rajamahendravaram and returned to the town two days ago.

In the wee hours of Monday, police received a call on ‘Dial 100' about the fire at Ramakrishna's house at Old Paloncha. Police said that Sahiti managed to open the latch of the bedroom door and come out. In her statement, she said that her daddy Ramakrishna poured petrol on them when they were fast asleep and set them ablaze.

Ramakrishna's mother Suryavati, a retired government employee, who slept in another room of the house when the incident took place, remained unhurt. She said to the police that after having dinner, her son slept in the room, along with the children. During the early hours, "I heard a noise and woke up and saw flames coming from their room, knocked on the door and called neighbours for help. Later, I saw one of my granddaughters come out of the room with severe burns. None came for help from the neighbourhood and I only managed to throw water, but in vain" Suryavati said.

"We registered a case under Sections 302, 307 and 306 of the IPC. No arrests have been made yet," the ASP said.

