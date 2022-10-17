Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police urged groups of two communities not to escalate tensions till the revenue and municipal officials take steps to resolve the land dispute surrounding the Qutb Shahi Masjid at Mallkam Cheruvu in the outskirts of Hyderabad city. The officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Ranga Reddy strict revenue administration are going to visit the land and carry out a survey.

Meanwhile, the police swung into action following mild tension prevailing over alleged trespassing by some persons belonging to a particular community into the Masjid land Raidurgam police station limits. The devotees of the Masjid alleged that the trespassers had also performed some rituals in the adjoining hillocks, which included slaughtering of sheep.

Hyd: Muslims blame 'land mafia' for trying to build temple in masjid land at Mallkam Cheruvu

The incident triggered protest by Muslims who gathered at the Qutb Shahi Masjid in a large number. They claimed that the trespassers allegedly gained entry into the Masjid land secretly and carried out their rituals without informing anybody belonging to the masjid. As the situation is slipping out of control, a police picket has been posted there to prevent any untoward incident.

The police officials visited the place and asked the local people not to precipitate the matter till the revenue and municipal officials carry out a survey on demarcation of the land in a day or two.

Also Read: Varanasi court upholds petition to worship at temple in Gyanvapi mosque premises

Police sources said that the group belonging to the other community has claimed that they were officials given some land in which a small temple has been put up and rituals were carried out on Sunday. The Raidurgam police placed a close vigil in the locality and are holding consultations with both the communities to settle the matter amicably.

The local Muslims, who regularly visit the masjid, asserted that there was no temple in the claimed land and the trespassers entered the land from one corner of its boundary. They suspected the involvement of land mafia in the alleged encroachment, which they said was being carried in the name of a temple.

Karwan MLA Kauser Mohiuddin belonging to All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) visited the masjid and spoke to its committee members. In a tweet, he said: “On the instructions of AIMIM Prez Br@asadowaisi Sb, I visited Qutub Shahi Masjid, Malkan Chervu met masjid committee members & Spoke to concerned police officers. This masjid falls under Waqf, which is also registered gazette. A joint survey scheduled for tomorrow morning."

The MLA further said, "on the instructions of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi I reached out to the CP Cyberabad and Collector Ranga Reddy. Officials assured of immediate action on the incident. A high level meeting of all departments (waqf, revenue and law and order) is scheduled for tomorrow. I also alerted the wakf board officials, they also reached the spot. This incident of trespass has been noticed by AIMIM & escalated at appropriate level. Request citizens to refrain from sharing videos.”