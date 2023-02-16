Krishnagiri (Tamil Nadu): Days after a DMK councillor allegedly murdered an Army jawan in the Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu, the Superintendent of Police in Krishnagiri SP Saroj Kumar Thakur said that there was no political angle to the incident which took place over a "petty personal dispute."

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said it was unfortunate that the Army jawan was killed but there was no political motive behind the murder. " The murder of the soldier is unfortunate. But there is no political angle to the incident neither is there any political motive behind the murder. It was a case of assault over a petty personal dispute," he said.

The SP also said that the dispute started after the DMK councillor M Chinnaswamy (50) of Nagojanahalli Municipality objected to Prabhakaran's wife washing clothes at the water tank near their residence.

Also Read: DMK councillor arrested in Krishnagiri for murder of armed forces personnel

Elaborating further, the SP said that there was a public spat between the two sides on February 8 over a public water pipe following which the accused Chinnaswamy and his relatives attacked the deceased Prabhakaran (30) who succumbed to his injuries on February 14.

He also said that both the victim and the accused were close relatives reiterating that the murder was an outcome of a personal dispute. Initially, police lodged a case against the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) but subsequently changed it to Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

A heated verbal altercation took place between the two on February 8 but was temporarily resolved by locals, police said adding that Chinnaswamy later returned with nine supporters beat up the Army jawan with stones and iron rods. Nine persons including the councillor have been arrested so far.