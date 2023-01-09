Chennai: Police are expected to provide strong evidence in court ensuring the conviction of criminals. But during the hearing of a drug peddling case at a Chennai court, the cops acted in a strange manner. Their rather bizarre submission led to the two accused being acquitted by the court.

Police sources said that the accused Kalpana from Salem and Kumari and Nagamani from Visakhapatnam were arrested for selling ganja at the Chennai Koyambedu bus station in 2018. Koyambedu police claimed that they have seized 30 kg of ganja from them.

However, on Saturday when police submitted the seized ganja before a special court dealing with drug trafficking, the judge noticed a rather glaring anomaly. Contrary to the FIR which mentions that 30 kg of ganja was seized from the two accused, police submitted only 19 kg of ganja before the court.

When the judge asked the concerned police officials how the quantity of ganja got reduced from 30 kg to 19 kg, the investigators came up with a rather weird response. Police informed the court that the seized ganja was kept in the police station for testing but since the condition of the police station is rather dilapidated due to rain, rats eat up a large quantity of ganja reducing it from 30 kg to 19 kg. Not convinced with the explanation, the judge acquitted the three accused stating that the police has failed to produce substantial evidence against them.

Last November, police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura told rats had eaten 581 kg of cannabis stored in the police station warehouses. The court while ordering the concerned station in-charges to present evidence in the case by November 26, directed the SSP to deal with the rat problem.

The incident took place after officials of the Shergarh police station arrested some accused with a consignment of 386 kg of cannabis and the highway police station some others with a consignment of 195 kg of cannabis. The investigators deposited the contraband in the stores after completing the legal process and presented some amount as samples along with the accused in court.

A similar incident took place in Uttar Pradesh in 2018. Mathura police confiscated 581 kg of ganja, with an estimated market value of Rs 60 lakh, from smugglers. The seized ganja was stored in the warehouses of Sherkar and Highway Police Stations. However, the Mathura district police failed to produce the seized ganja before the court and argued that rats have eaten 581 kg of ganja.