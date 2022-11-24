Mathura: In an interesting development, police in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura have claimed that nearly 6 quintals of cannabis seized from drug peddlers recently had been “eaten by rats”. The matter came to light when the court of ADJ VII asked for the report of the case related to recovery of the contraband from District Shergarh Police Station and Highway Police Station.

The police told the court that rats ate 581 kg of cannabis stored in the police station warehouses. The court while ordering the concerned station in-charges to present evidence in the case by November 26, directed the SSP to deal with the rat problem. It is learnt that the Shergarh police station Mathura arrested some accused with a consignment of 386 kg of cannabis and the highway police station some others with a consignment of 195 kg of cannabis.

Police had deposited the contraband in the stores after completing the legal process and presented some amount as samples along with the accused in the court. The trial of the accused is going on in the court of ADJ VII.