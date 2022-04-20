Chennai: Turning the table on opposition regarding Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin asserted on Wednesday that not even a speck of dusk fell on the Governor during a black flag protest against him in Mayiladuthurai. He further stated that opposition AIADMK's attempts to do politics over the matter will not fructify since it is the "DMK rule".

After AIADMK staged a walkout from the Assembly over the issue, Stalin sought to remind the opposition of an alleged attack on the then Governor Chenna Reddy in 1990s during the AIADMK regime and pointed out that an Assembly resolution for his recall was also adopted then. Quoting the ADGP on the black flag protest that took place against the Governor on Tuesday, the CM said there was no truth to the claims that stones and flagpoles were thrown at Ravi's convoy during his visit to a Mutt in Mayiladuthurai. He also denied the allegations of LoP K Palaniswami and state BJP chief K Annamalai as "baseless".

"The ADGP has clarified that police erected barricades and confined the agitators. Later, when they were arrested and taken in the van, an argument ensued and they untied the black flags tied in plastic pipes and threw them," the CM said. The Aide De Camp (ADC) to the Governor has also written to the state DGP saying Ravi and the convoy passed unharmed, he added. Targeting the AIADMK, Stalin said, "they saw this as a chance to do politics which is normal for political parties" and that separate statements from party Coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Palaniswami on the matter was proof enough of it as they generally issued joint statements on various matters.

Talking about the security measures undertaken for the Governor, Stalin said nearly 1,200 police personnel, including two DIGs and six SPs were deployed. "Even if the protest was democratic, this government has taken due steps for the safety of the governor. This government won't make any compromise in ensuring security for the governor," Stalin stated.

