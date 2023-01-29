Pudukottai: A Class 11 student from Pudukottai in Tamil Nadu has created a robot on the lines of google assistant or Amazon's virtual assistant technology device Alexa. Sriharan, son of Balasubramanian-Vijayalakshmi couple, hails from Sengai Thoppu in Pudukottai. He is studying in a private higher secondary school in Periyar Nagar, Pudukottai.

Sriharan, who has a keen interest in scientific works, has been involved in scientific research from an early age. Sriharan said he had a knack for developing new things and started doing small scientific works while studying in VII standard. While the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill, it was during Corona that Sriharan, who has a passion for scientific studies, hit the jackpot.

Sriharan turned his non-school hours into his own time and started expanding his scientific research by working on a voice assistant robot. Sriharan's scientific research has now turned into a robot to help the family with financial support. Sriharan has been working hard for the past two months and has developed a small-scale reception (automated information centre) robot named 'Patti'.

Patti answers Sriharan's questions like Google Assistant or Alexa. Even though a robot answering simple questions is considered a no-brainer in modern science, questions on train timings, time intervals and travel distances between the two cities answered by Patti in the blink of an eye have grabbed eyeballs. Sriharan developed this automated information centre robot with Hindi and English language software.

According to Sriharan, these types of reception robots are designed to work to answer questions asked by the public in hospitals, private institutions, railway stations and bus stations. Sriharan said that he made the robot with an investment of a mere Rs 8,000. He said that the robot can be technologically improved if he is provided with sufficient technical and economic interventions.

Sriharan said that the robot currently only has a monitor that can be further developed in the future. Sriharan, who has also developed a 3D printer, has participated in various science fairs and has been named the best science student. He said that if separate competitions are held for scientific inventions like the recent art festival organised by the School Education Department, it will help to bring out the best of the talent of students, who are interested in scientific inventions, like him.