Udaipur: In a chilling incident, a case was registered in Rajasthan's Udaipur against a man for raping his daughter. The incident occurred in the city's Bawalwada Police Station limits, with the accused currently absconding, police officials noted. As per a police complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the crime took place on June 9, 2022, when the 15-year-old was taken away from their residence and subsequently raped by the accused.

The complainant further noted that the case came to fore after she noted behavioural discrepancies in the girl throughout months, who eventually revealed the ordeal. Following this, a case was registered in Bawalwada PS on Tuesday evening under sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act as well as IPC Section 376. As per police, the complaint further accuses the girl's grandparents and her aunt of cooperating with the accused.

"A woman from the area has filed a case against her husband, wherein she has accused him of raping their daughter. The incident is said to have occurred on June 9, 2022" Bawalwada PS SHO Hemant said. "There have been frequent fights in the residence owing to various disputes. After registering the case, police will record the statement of the victim. A search to nab the accused is also on" he added.

Based on preliminary investigation, it has been revealed so far that the accused has an alcohol addiction, which frequently leads to fights. He has been arrested prior to this due to some other reason, but was released on bail, police sources said.