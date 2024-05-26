ETV Bharat / snippets

Former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar Immerses Ashes of His Wife in River Ganga

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2024, 8:28 PM IST

Former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar immerses ashes of his wife in River Ganga
Former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar performing rituals before immersion of ashes of his wife in river Ganga in Haridwar (ETV Bharat)

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar immersed the ashes of his wife on Sunday in River Ganga.

Gangwar's wife Saubhagyavati Devi passed away on May 24 in Bareilly. Santosh Gangwar's son Apoorva Gangwar accompanied his father and the rituals were held at Brahmakund and conducted by priests Madan Goswami, Dinesh Goswami and Pandit Shailesh Mohan.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Energy and MLA from Deoband Kunwar Brijesh Singh was present on the occasion. Saubhagyavati was the president of Gangwar Urban Cooperative Bank. Santosh Gangwar is a BJP leader and is a Member of Parliament from Bareilly.

TAGGED:

SANTOSH GANGWARRIVER GANGABJP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.