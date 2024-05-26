Former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar immerses ashes of his wife in River Ganga

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Former Union Minister Santosh Gangwar immersed the ashes of his wife on Sunday in River Ganga.

Gangwar's wife Saubhagyavati Devi passed away on May 24 in Bareilly. Santosh Gangwar's son Apoorva Gangwar accompanied his father and the rituals were held at Brahmakund and conducted by priests Madan Goswami, Dinesh Goswami and Pandit Shailesh Mohan.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Energy and MLA from Deoband Kunwar Brijesh Singh was present on the occasion. Saubhagyavati was the president of Gangwar Urban Cooperative Bank. Santosh Gangwar is a BJP leader and is a Member of Parliament from Bareilly.