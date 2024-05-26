Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Says Prayers Are Being Offered in Pakistan for INDI Alliance

Lucknow : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed a public meeting in Bansgaon, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday said that prayers are being offered in Pakistan in favour of the INDI alliance in the current Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi said that the SP-Congress leaders are appealing for vote jihad and they want foreign arms deals to continue so that they would continue to get their brokerage benefits. He said that the Congress wants scams relating to Bofors, AgustaWestland and Quattrocchi should keep happening, but today India is moving ahead strongly towards defense self-reliance.

The prime minister said that these INDI alliance leaders want that India should neither become self-reliant in the defense sector nor develop its capability to export weapons. He said that UP will also make Brahmos missile and its fear has spread far and wide. There is demand for it in many countries of the world, but Congress has put obstacles, PM said.

Exuding confidence on the election outcome, PM Modi said that there are some forces who are feeling pain in their stomach due to the progress made by India. These people are dreaming different things about 4th June and prayers are being offered in Pakistan for the INDI alliance of SP-Congress, he said. Jihadis are supporting them from across the border and here SP-Congress people are appealing for vote jihad, PM said, adding that their interest is not the development of the country, they want to take India backwards by several decades.

PM Modi said that in the jungle raj of SP, it was difficult for sisters and daughters to leave their homes while mafia had built palaces on government land. Ever since Yogi Adityanath has come, the atmosphere and weather of UP has changed, he said, adding that Yogi ji is an expert in tackling such forces. June 4th is the day which is going to decide the future of India, he asserted.

The prime minister said that in the time of resolutions for Amritkaal to build a developed India and realise 140 crore dreams, the country will spread its wings for a new flight on June 4th. "That is why crores of people are waiting for 4th June. 3 crore poor people who will get permanent houses in the coming time are waiting for 4th June. Crores of youth who will get 20 lakhs from Mudra Yojana are waiting," he said.

PM Modi further said that crores of people of the country, who will get free electricity, are waiting for 4th June. Stating that India will become the third largest economy of the world, he said with the blessings of Hanumanji, a new journey of India will begin on 4th June.