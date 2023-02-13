Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand police arrested a man for raping his 11-year-old daughter in Ramnagar's rural area. Kotwal Arun Kumar Saini said that the accused's wife lodged a complaint against her husband and alleged that she had gone out of town for a few days and when she returned, her minor daughter narrated the misdeeds of her father.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the law. The police also sent the minor for a medical examination and confirmed that the minor was raped. Subsequently, the police also produced the accused in court and after the court's verdict, the police sent the accused to imprisonment.

Also read: Indore: Police to seek court's permission for abortion of specially abled rape survivor minor

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by school staff in a renowned private school in Kawardha of Chhattisgarh, said the police. The minor's mother lodged a complaint on February 7 at Kabirdham police station. Based on the initial investigation, a suspect has been taken into custody.

On receiving the complaint, Superintendent of Police Lal Umend Singh immediately reached the school and ordered all exits to be closed for interrogation of the staff at school. The police registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO Act at the behest of the minor's statement. As the case pertaining to a minor, the case is being handled sensitively.

Following the outbreak of the heinous crime, parents gathered in large numbers and protested outside the school premises. Parents here demanded immediate arrest of the accused and levelled charges of negligence on the authorities. The case has sent shockwaves across the city.