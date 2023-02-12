Indore: Police will approach the court seeking permission for abortion of a deaf and mute minor girl who became pregnant after being allegedly raped. According to police, the incident took place in the Vijay Nagar police station area of Indore where the girl used to live in an organization for the specially-abled called Anubhuti Vision Sansthan.

Recently the director of the institution called the girl's mother and told her mother that she was pregnant following which a case was lodged and police started an investigation.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Ravindra Singh Gurjar, SHO of Vijay Nagar Police station said that police have conducted a medical examination of the girl adding that her USG report has revealed that she is 20 to 22 weeks pregnant.

" We will approach the court and seek permission to get her abortion done following which her DNA samples will be taken. We will decide our future course of action after the report of her DNA test arrives," said Gurjar.

He also said that currently, the investigators are trying to find out where she was 20 to 22 weeks ago and whoever met her. "We are trying to find out where she was 20 to 22 weeks ago and we will conduct a further investigation based on the information and nab the accused," the SHO added.

Gurkar said that currently, the girl is undergoing regular counseling by the CWC. According to police sources, since the girl is deaf and mute, she is being questioned with the help of a sign language expert. However, the police is yet to achieve any major breakthrough in the case.

They further revealed that police are planning to interrogate those who come into regular contact with the child and collect their DNA samples following the initial interrogation.