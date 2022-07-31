Jaipur: An Indian Army soldier was recently arrested under espionage charges after interrogation revealed that he had leaked sensitive information pertaining to armed forces via chats, an Army official said. The soldier was identified as Shantimoy Rana (24), who had been honey-trapped by two women during his posting in Rajasthan, and shared concerning details through social media.

"The accused used three separate mobile numbers. He had created several social media accounts using all three numbers. Using these, he used to chat with women handlers of Pakistani intelligence agencies, and send them critical information such as army units, location, photos, videos, and other classified information," ADG Intelligence S Sengathir said.

DG Intelligence Umesh Mishra stated that Rana was under the radar of the state police's intelligence unit and was detained on July 25 for interrogation. The women in touch with him have been identified as Gurnur Kaur alias Ankita, and Nisha. It has been learnt that several questionable photos and videos pertaining to the chat, too, have been recovered from Rana. The Special Branch of the Rajasthan Police is currently investigating the case.