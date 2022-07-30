Agra: Young men in Agra's Taj Nagri are preparing for the Agniveer recruitment 2022 with all of them looking forward to donning the army uniform. Several youths in Agra were seen preparing to be recruited into the armed forces. Youths are seen working out in the mornings and evenings in Agra Cantonment, Sikandra, Shahganj, Tajganj, Fatehabad Road and Khandauli areas

Speaking to ETV Bharat, one of the youths said: "We have a desire to wear the uniform. Whether the service of the country is of 4 years or 25 years, we just have to serve the country." The group of youth preparing themselves in the cantonment love to do it near the stationed army tank. "Working out near the tank gives us energy and increases our enthusiasm," the youth said.

Another youth, Shibbu Singh said: "I attempted to get enrolled in 2018 but was not able to clear the physical test. I tried again in 2021 and managed to clear the physical test and was preparing for the written exam. But the recruitment was cancelled. Now I am preparing for the Agniveer recruitment with full hard work and dedication."

Singh said his aim was to join the army and put all efforts to be in 25 percent of Agniveers who would be retained in the force after four years of service. Another youth Sandeep Yadav said: "Everyone has an aim. Some dream of becoming an engineer. My dream is to join the army and become a soldier. That's why I am working out every day."