Rashmika Mandanna Can't Stop Blushing as She Calls 'Rowdy Boy' Her Favourite Co-star - Watch

Published : May 28, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna admits her fondness for Vijay Deverakonda yet again. At Gam Gam Ganesha promotional event in Hyderabad, the actor reveals that Vijay aka 'Rowdy boy' is her favourite co-star.

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna graced the pre-release event of upcoming Telugu film Gam Gam Ganesha, the action comedy starring Anand Deverakonda, brother of Vijay Deverakonda. The event, held on May 27, saw Rashmika taking time off her busy schedule to show support for Anand's upcoming film. Anand, playing the role of an anchor for the night, spiced up the atmosphere with his playful banter and even threw a few questions at Rashmika.

When Anand asked, "Who is your favorite co-star?" Rashmika couldn't stop blushing. Initially, she teased, "Anand, you're family, don't put me in a spot like this." However, amidst the loud cheers from fans chanting "Rowdy Boy," Rashmika confessed that Vijay Deverakonda, fondly known as "Rowdy Boy," holds the title of her favorite co-star. The rumours about their alleged relationship have been circulating for a while now, however, the duo has never confirmed the same.

During the event, Rashmika also expressed her eagerness to collaborate with the acclaimed director Sai Rajesh Neelam. Touched by his last film, Baby, she was moved to tears and made a resolution to work with him. Showering praises on his remarkable direction, Rashmika expressed her strong desire to portray a complex character under his guidance. Whether Sai Rajesh will fulfill her wish remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has an impressive lineup that includes women centric films to period drama and big-ticket pan-India films. The actor has Pushpa 2: The Rule hitting the screens on August 15. She has also wrapped up shoot for Rainbow, The Girlfriend, and Chaava. Additionally, she has Kubera lined up with Dhanush, and the recently announced Sikandar with Salman Khan adds to the list of big-budget films in her kitty.

