Jaisalmer: A young man was beaten up, his hair trimmed and his bike was vandalized on suspicion of having a love affair with a woman in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Friday. The video of this incident went viral on social media.

The victim is a bike stunt expert and belongs to a farmer family. Locals said he used to meet a girl even though he's married. The villagers had been doing a recce of the young man for several days. On the day of the incident, the boy came to meet the girl twice a day. Meanwhile, more than 15 youths caught him going on a bike. The mob then tore his clothes, trimmed his hair, thrashed him, and set his bike on fire.

Youth assaulted, his hair cut short on suspicion of love affair in Jaisalmer

Also read: Enraged over scolding for partying, Class 12 student kills mother in Rajasthan

Moreover, they made a video of this strange spectacle and posted it on social media. A crowd gathered on the spot and kept watching the spectacle. No one raised any voice in defense of the young man. Meanwhile, one of the attackers called the youth's family over the phone. The family members reached the spot and there was an agreement from both the parties, after which the youth was released.

The youth apologized and asked not to upload the video, but the video was already uploaded on social media. After the video surfaced, the police said such a case has definitely come to light, however, no report has been lodged by either side.