Jhalawar (Rajasthan): A class 12 student killed his mother after she scolded him for partying with money he raised by selling their goat in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Thursday night. As per the information, the incident took place at Semliya village in the Sunel police station area where the minor son thrashed his mother's head with a hammer and then disposed of her body into a trunk and fled the spot.

SHO Dinesh Kumar Sharma said the boy attacked his 40-year-old mother with a sharp object, causing deep injuries on the head and body. The boy later covered the body in a blanket and hid it in a tin box in his house, he added. When the boy's father reached home from work in the evening, he asked about his wife, following which the boy replied that she has gone to the fields.

Also read: Serial killer of security guards nabbed in Bhopal

The SHO said the houses in the neighborhood of the victim were searched and when the boy's father asked him strictly, he admitted to having thrashed her to death. Police recovered the body from the tin box and shifted it to a mortuary at a local hospital, where it was handed over to family members following a post-mortem, the SHO said. The boy has been detained, he said, adding that the boy's age is yet to be confirmed.

A relative of the accused said that the boy is having his birthday and he has asked for money from his mother. As she refused the boy sold a goat and got 5000 rupees and then he partied with it. When his mother asked him about the goat he told that he sold it. As his mother started scolding him asking for the money he raised by selling the goat, he took a hammer and thrashed his mother's head.