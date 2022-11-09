Jaipur: A minor girl and her husband were allegedly beaten with the latter made to drink urine in Rajasthan capital Jaipur last month, the girl's mother said. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Ramnagaria police station in-charge Rajesh Sharma said that the incident took place on October 31.

He said a 44-year-old woman resident of Naraina area had come to her in-laws house in Jaipur as her husband died in an accident a few days back. She also brought her daughter and the latter's husband. In Jaipur, one Ramjilal Gotya and others took the minor girl hostage and beat her up and abused her, the woman said.

When the girl's husband protested, the accused made him drink urine after beating him fiercely and left him injured in the nose and ears. The girl's mother lodged a report in the police station on Tuesday after which the police swung into action and started investigating the matter. The complainant alleged the accused also threatened to kill them if the complaint was lodged with the police.

Due to threats received from the accused, the victim's side remained silent for about 7 days, but on the persuasion of relatives, they went to Ramnagaria police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.