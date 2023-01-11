Hyderabad Desk: Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, General Consul of radical Sikh organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ), has released an audio threatening Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his visit to Darbar Sahib in Punjab during the state leg of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, sources said. In the audio titled "Khoon da Badla Khoon"(Blood for blood), Panun reminded the "Gandhi-Nehru" family of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which scores from the community were killed.

Pannu said that “whoever attacked the Darbar Sahib, his race has been wiped out, only Rahul Gandhi is still alive”. He also said that the SFJ will take the “help of Kashmiri fighters” to oppose Rahul Gandhi. “They are planning Rahul Gandhi's journey from Amritsar to Srinagar. Rahul Gandhi will not be allowed to hoist the tricolor at Lal Chowk,” he said.

Also read: Haridwar Rajput forum serves legal notice on Cong leader Rahul Gandhi

Pannu also threatened that Akalis saying the Akali Dal government in Punjab was the “alternative face of the Indian government”. “Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar and president of Shiromani Committee are walking corpses," he said. He said that the non-opposition of Rahul Gandhi by other sectarian organizations who want to achieve a separate state of Khalistan with weapons, “somehow makes them stand in the same dock”.

“History will never forgive Giani Harpreet Singh and Harjinder Singh Dhami,” Pannu said. Pertinently, Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi entered Punjab from Sirhind on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi paid obeisance at the Gurdwara of Fatehgarh Sahib even as he also visited Roza Sharif. In viral images, Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a saffron turban in Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Targeting the BJP and the RSS, Rahul Gandhi said that they are pitting people against each other in the name of caste and religion. “So we have started a journey for peace and love among people," he said adding that the trip will convey the message of unity.