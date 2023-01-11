Dehradun (Uttarakhand): A legal notice was served on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Members owing allegiance to All India Rajput Mahasabha have issued a legal notice to Rahul Gandhi for dubbing RSS as the '21st century Kauravas'.

Rahul during a street corner meeting at Ambala in Haryana had made a veiled attack on the RSS. The Congress leader during the Haryana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra had said, "Haryana is a land of Mahabharata. So I will take a dig at RSS and all the ruling dispensation (read BJP)."

Talking about the modern day Kauravas, Rahul said, "They wear khaki shorts and carry lathis in their hands. They organise shakhas (training camps) and India's two or three billionaires were standing behind them. Did Pandavas did any thing wrong for the country. They did not do any wrongdoings. Because they were the tapasvis (exercising penance). Kaurvas did all the wrong things like implementation of GST, demonetization, bringing three black laws against the farmers and several other things."

Meamwhile. Rahul Gandhi's coment that India is not a county of priests but of ascetics has drawn flak from Yoga guru Baba Ramdev who dubbed it as a "political gimmick.

Ramdev also said that Rahul should refrain from making such statements adding that he is working so heard for the Bharat jodo Yatra but such remarks will tarnish his image.