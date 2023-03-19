Amritsar (Punjab): The native village of Waris Punjab De (Heirs of Punjab) chief Amritpal Singh has been converted into a high-security cantonment by the police. A heavy paramilitary force has also been deployed in Jallukhera village as part of a strict vigil placed by the Punjab police after the arrest and eventual escape of the pro-Khalistan sympathiser. Section 144 has been imposed in many districts.

In view of this beefed-up security, the village of Amritpal Singh has been completely sealed and cut off from the rest of the State. The police are taking all possible measures to prevent any untoward incident that may be carried out by Amritpal's supporters. The village has been completely surrounded by para-military forces from all sides.

Amritpal's father speaks

Following this, Amritpal's father said that when his son had gone to attend a preplanned program, the police followed him on the way. He said that the police, who are trying to restrict them, should rather focus on drug control. He asserted that if the youth are protected from vices like drugs, the Punjab State will grow and witness true progress.

Amritpal's father said that they still do not know whether Amritpal has been arrested or not. He further said that the police have also searched Amritpal's house for which their family has given them total cooperation.

As part of 'Khalsa Waheer', Amritpal was supposed to participate in a function held at village Chowke in Bathinda keeping the Gurbhai movement as the main focus. Regarding this, Amritpal appealed to his supporters to come in large numbers. Amrit Sanchar was to be conducted in large numbers during the same event.

It is known that after the incident at Ajnala, Khalsa Wheer was stopped for some time, which was resumed yesterday. As soon as Amritpal left for the event with his convoy, the Punjab Police was behind his convoy. When this caravan reached Shahkot, the police force surrounded Amritpal's car. It is to be noted that after the entire operation, a large number of police forces have been deployed in Moga.

The news is also coming out that supporters have been appealed to come in large numbers to rescue Amritpal. This step was also taken by the police regarding this. On top of that, Section 144 has also been imposed in many districts regarding this so that things would not go out of control.