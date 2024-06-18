BJP Delegation Meets Renukaswamy's Family, Asks Govt To Give Compensation, Job To His Wife

Chitradurga (Karnataka): A BJP Karnataka unit delegation, led by its State President B Y Vijayendra, on Tuesday, met the family of Renukaswamy, in whose murder case Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is an accused, and urged the government to provide compensation to them and a government job to his wife.

They sought a fair probe into his murder and demanded that the guilty be punished. From the party, Rs two lakh was given to the family of Renukaswamy, who was tortured and killed in Bengaluru recently. A total of 17 people including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda are accused in the murder case.

"Renukaswamy's murder is inhuman and no one in the civilised society can support it. Everyone has to condemn this incident in the strongest terms. This heinous murder is being discussed not only in the state but nationally. Looking at his parents and wife, it hurts and we are unable to understand as to how to console them and instil courage in them," Vijayendra said after consoling the family.

Speaking to reporters here after meeting the family members, he urged the state government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to instil courage in the family and give compensation and a government job to Renukaswamy's wife, who is four months pregnant.

"Investigation is going on, it is known to everyone as to who all are involved, but the investigation has to be done properly, without budging under any pressure. The investigation has to happen without losing track, and the guilty and the murderers should be punished," he added.

Darshan, popularly known as "Challenging Star", and 12 of his close associates were arrested last Tuesday for the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor.

Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, allegedly commented on the social media account of Gowda, a small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife. He also allegedly used "indecent language" and posted offensive messages, according to police sources.

"The Chief Minister should immediately take a decision regarding giving compensation to the family of the deceased. So far no Minister has visited the family. I have just got information that Home Minister (G) Parameshwara will be visiting. I urge him to take the case seriously, along with instilling confidence in the family, financial help should also be provided," Vijayendra added.

According to sources, one of the accused, Raghavendra, who is part of Darshan's fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in R R Nagar in Bengaluru, on the pretext that Darshan wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that he was murdered.

The body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli on June 9. The investigation team is believed to have gathered enough evidence including CCTV footage, which could establish that Darshan was present during the alleged assault on Renukaswamy, leading to his death, sources said, adding that the victim had suffered multiple injuries on his body.