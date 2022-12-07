Chandigarh: Punjab government has decided to set up police checkpoints outside marriage halls in a bid to prevent accidents caused by drunken driving. In an order issued by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to the Home Department, erring drivers can be challaned after breath analyzer test on the spot.

Also read: Punjab DGP sets deadline for removing objectionable content from social media

Under the new guidelines, violators can face six months imprisonment or a fine of Rs 10,000 or both for driving under the influence of alcohol. If caught a second time, people can face two years imprisonment or a fine of Rs 15,000 or both. Following the orders by the Punjab government, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav has asked the police force to speed up preparations to reduce the rate of road accidents at marriages.

Pertinently, while implementing the Motor Vehicle Act-2019 in Punjab, the erstwhile Punjab government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had removed the clause of penal action on drunken driving.