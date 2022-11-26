Chandigarh: The Punjab police appealed to the people of the state to voluntarily remove any content related to weapons from their social media handles in the next 72 hours. In this regard, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that the Chief Minister of Punjab has directed that no FIRs for glorifying weapons will be registered for the next three days in Punjab to allow people to remove content on their own.

