Amritsar: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has decided to make all toll plazas free in Punjab for a month from December 15 till January 15, said, KMSC state general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday.

Accusing the government of showing a "negligent attitude" towards farmers' problems, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee came up with an action plan. Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "From December 15 we will make the toll plazas free until January 15. Toll plazas will be made free between 11 am to 1 pm. The organization will also ensure that the salaries of paid workers are being paid during the period."

"The homes of MLA and government ministers would be gheraoed. KMSC has peacefully protested outside DC offices for the past weeks, raising demands of farmers that the government has ignored."

Earlier, farmers, workers and protesters seated in front of the DC office chanted slogans against the central and state governments and burned effigies of concerned leaders. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee will make the roads toll-free for one month, with toll exemption at 18 places in 10 districts in the first phase, said Pandher.