Amritsar: In a bid to intensify their ongoing protests, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Sunday declared a series of measures they would set out to undertake in the coming days unless their demands were met. Individual protests by both the Samyukt Kisan Morcha comprising various farmer bodies, as well as the KMSC, started on November 26. While the latter group demanded that the government revoke amendments made to the Punjab Common Land Act, which would displace farmers in the state, it also sought a legal guarantee promised by the Centre for the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Speaking at an event on Sunday, which marks the ninth day of the protests, SMSC General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher warned of taking the fight to the government unless it paid heed in this regard. "A delegation of the committee will send letters to parliamentarians on December 5 regarding farmers' demands. After this, statewide demonstrations will take place outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners on December 7 from 12 pm to 4 pm," Pandher said. "On December 12, we will stage sit-in protests outside chambers of Punjab ministers and ruling party MLAs," he asserted, warning that the next step would be stopping of Toll Plazas operations across highways in Punjab between December 15 and January 15.

Meanwhile, the SKM, a union consisting of 33 farmer bodies, is slated to hold its next meeting in Karnal on December 8. In November, several farmer leaders, including Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Harinder Singh Lakhowal and Harmeet Singh Kadian, condemned the Centre's failure to implement the MSP as well as its inability to withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022.