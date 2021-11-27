Rairangpur (Odisha): As many as 26 students of a government school in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19. The incident occurred at the Government residential girls school in the Mayurbhanj district. All the infected students have been isolated on the campus for initial treatment.

Following the incident, the BDO, tehsildar and a medical team including Karanjia sub-Collector arrived at the school. An ambulance has also been made available on the campus in case of any emergencies. A doctor has also been made available on campus to monitor the situation 24/7.

Authorities have already started contact tracing in order to investigate the magnitude of the infection.

A few days ago, some of the students fell ill and were examined last Thursday. 22 students were found to be Covid positive. Later, four more students were diagnosed with coronavirus. Swab samples of 15 other students have been sent to Baripada District Headquarters Hospital for testing. All identified cases are being treated at the campus. Authorities are also sanitizing the school premises.

The school has a total of 259 students and 20 staff members. Those infected by the virus included students from Class 6 to 10.

