Dehradun: Uttarakhand Health Department has intensified its medical surveillance after 11 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers at Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun have tested positive for Covid 19. Following which the area has been declared as the containment zone, said Dehradun DM, R Rajesh Kumar.

A team of 48 officers has arrived at FRI center in Dehradun for mid-term training. The team has a travel history to Lucknow FRI training center and Delhi FRI training center as well.

Eight out of 48 officers attending the mid-term training session tested positive for the virus on November 24, following which the medical team collected samples of all the officers again and reported three more positive cases. With the addition of three, a total of eleven officers attending the training session got infected with the virus. All the officers have been isolated.

On November 23, state health minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that there will be no reduction in Covid-19 testing in the state. Rawat was reacting to Uttarakhand chief secretary's order of discontinuing the practice of testing tourists for Covid-19 at the state's border and railway stations.

So far, a total of 3,44,148 cases of corona have been reported in the state. Out of which, 3,30,401 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is now standing at 96.01%, while the death toll due to the virus has risen to 7,407 in the state.