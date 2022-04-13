Mumbai: The Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday filed a complaint to the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) regarding its allocated plot of land in Shivaji Park. In the letter, the Dadar branch of RSS has demanded a separate plot to carry out its activities, as well as noting they are ready to pay overdue rent if a separate piece of land is leased out to them nearby the vacant plot. The letter sees the RSS noting they are facing difficulties to carry out their organizational activities due to a memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray near the plot.

"The lease of the vacant plot of land was given by the Bombay Municipal Corporation starting 1967. From the year 1967 to the year 2007, we have paid VLT (Vacant Land Tax) rent for vacant land. Due to the insistence of Administrative Officer North to draw the land before taking it on lease from the year 2008, and after repeated follow up with the administration, the land borders have still not been drawn to date because of administrative reasons.

Since 1936, the daily branch of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has started in Shivaji Park ground. The property tax, for the land, has been paid from 01/04/1967 till the year 2021-2022. We are attaching documents in this regard. Due to the location of the memorial near our existing VLT plot, we are having difficulty implementing our activities on the VLT plot in our possession. Also, because of the memorial space, it seems that demarcation of the land will be a hassle. In view of this fact, we shall immediately accept the outstanding VLT rent of this place", the letter said.

The Sangh further requested the demand for a separate plot nearby. The organization, in this regard, has demanded the alternative plot near Nana Nani Park, located close to the Shivaji Park, to be provided to them on lease.