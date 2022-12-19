Pune: Railway authorities on Sunday rescheduled the Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express train due to technical and engineering repairs. The train, which was scheduled to depart from Pune on 18th December 2022 at 6:35 PM, departed from Pune on 19th December 2022 at 00.10 hrs.

Thousands of laborers besides traders and commoners travel in the train especially from the States of West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.