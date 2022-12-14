New Delhi: Indian Railways' premier train Vande Bharat Express has recorded 68 instances of animal hits in the last six months starting from June this year. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the information in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The train now operates on six routes across the country.

"There has been 01 case of axle lock due to bearing failure and 68 cases of hit by animals in Vande-Bharat Trains over entire Indian Railways since 1st June 202," the minister said.

The shell structure of Vande Bharat coach, the minister said, is made of high-grade steel. "However, the coupler cover fitted in front of Vande Bharat Train as part of nose cone which provides aerodynamic profile to the train is made of fibre reinforced plastic to absorb the impact of hit," he said.

He said that all supplies of material are accepted only after prescribed inspections as per purchase order and cases of sub-standard quality, if any, are dealt as per provisions of the contract.