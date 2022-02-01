Mumbai: After losing his daughter allegedly due to the side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, Dilip Lunawat from Nashik has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, wherein he demanded Rs 1,000 crore compensation. The petition is likely to be heard soon.

Lunawat's daughter Snehal was a medical student. Being a health worker, she was made to take both the jabs of the vaccine from her college, with the assurance that the Covid-19 vaccine is completely safe and free of any danger. She was reportedly vaccinated on January 28, 2021. She lost her life because of the side effects of the vaccine on March 1, 2021, as claimed in the petition.

In particular, Lunawat argued that the AEFI Committee of the Central Government had on October 2, 2021 admitted that his daughter had died as a result of the side effects of the Covishield vaccine. He said in his petition that false statements indicating the vaccines to be safe made by the Director General of Drug Control India (DCGI) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forced health workers like their daughter to be vaccinated, which the states implemented without any verification.

The petitioner said he sought justice for his daughter and to save the lives of many people "who are likely to be killed by such irresponsible officials". Serum Institute of India, Bill Gates - a partner of the Serum Institute, Government of Maharashtra, Central Government, Department of Health and Family Welfare, DCGI and Director of the AiIIMS Dr Guleria have been named as defendants in the petition.

