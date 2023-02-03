Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut sent a defamation notice to Union Minister Narayan Rane for making alleged derogatory, malicious and baseless remarks against him at the Konkan Festival. The remarks were made at the Konkan fest organised in Bhandup on Jan 15, said Advocate Sarthak P Shetty, lawyer of Sanjay Raut.

The latest defamation notice came against the backdrop of deepening clash between the two leaders. Recently, Narayan Rane's kin had threatened to beat up Sanjay Raut if he did not control his language. On his part, Narayan Rane himself said that it was a sin on his part for having made Sanjay Raut a Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Narayan Rane's son Nilesh Rane had suggested that Uddhav Thackeray should put his leaders especially Sanjay Raut under control. Otherwise, half of the Uddhav's party has been destroyed already and the remaining half would also meet with doom, he cautioned. Nilesh boldly said that he would surely beat up Sunjay Raut whenever he would meet at any place.

