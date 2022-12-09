Mumbai : Shiv Sena (Uddhav) faction leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut arrived at Sessions Court in Mumbai for a hearing in the Patra Chawl land scam case on December 09.

Sanjay Raut arrives at Mumbai Sessions Court

Sanjay Raut was granted bail on November 09. He was granted bail by the PMLA Court after three months he was arrested for alleged financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in the suburb Goregaon.

The Shiv Sena leader is accused of receiving a part of the money from middleman Praveen Raut, who had allegedly earned it illegally in the case of the redevelopment of Patra Chawl, located in Mumbai's Goregaon. It is also alleged that Sanjay Raut bought properties in Dadar and Alibaug with that money.