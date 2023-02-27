Satara (Maharashtra): A man died by suicide after killing his girlfriend in Maharashtra's Satara on Saturday. The incident took place in Vanzoli of Khatav. According to sources, the accused and the victim were in a relationship and the accused wanted to marry the girl. However, the girl got married in Shamgaon two months ago and that enraged the accused, sources said.

After two months of marriage, the girl visited her maternal home on Saturday. The house of both of them was at a stone throw away distance in the village. The accused called the girl at her house to have a conversation. When the victim girl reached his house, taking the advantage of the absence of anyone in the house, the accused killed the newly married girl with a sharp weapon and then killed himself, sources said.

When the locals got to know about the incident, they informed the police. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies for conducting post-mortem. Later, they started investigation into the murder. "A complaint has been lodged with the Aundh Police Station and the investigation into the incident is underway," Assistant Police Inspector Dattatray Darade said.

