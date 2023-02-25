Kolhapur(Maharashtra): A 36-year-old man on Friday died by suicide after pushing his wife and two children into a canal in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, the police said. However, the girl was rescued by the locals. The incident took place in the Kagal Industrial Estate area in Kolhapur. The deceased have been identified as Sandeep Annasao Patil, a sound system businessman, his wife Rajshree Sandeep Patil (32), and son Samit Patil (8). However, Shreya Patil (14) was rescued.

According to sources, Sandeep took the family near a canal in Kagal Industrial Estate and pushed his wife and children into the canal. Later, Sandeep took his own life in Karnataka's Bhoj. However, the locals pulled out Shreya from the canal and admitted her to Kasba Sangao Primary Health Centre. The girl said that her parents and brother were in the water. On being informed, the police rushed to the spot and retrieved Rajshree Patil and Samit Patil's bodies.

Later, the police started a search for the accused Sandeep and found that he died by suicide in Karnataka's Bhoj on the very same day. The incident was reported to the Sadalga police. Basavaraj Yaligar, DSP of Chikodi, and his team rushed to the spot and recovered Sandeep Patil's body. Meanwhile, the Aadhaar card of Sandeep Patil's wife and son were found in his pocket, police said.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. A case of murder has been registered against the accused. "We started an investigation into the incident, the police said.