Ahmednagar: Six persons were killed after a truck container and an autorickshaw collided in Dauch Khurd village near Kopargaon in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, on Friday. The deceased included two college students, two women, and two men. Four others have been seriously injured in the accident.

The accident happened between 8.30 and 9 am on Friday. The rickshaw was hit by the container, completely smashing the former vehicle. The rickshaw was carrying passengers from Zagdephata to Kopergaon.

The container also hit two motorcycles after the initial crash. The police inspector of Kopargaon rural police station along with his team reached the spot. The injured have been admitted to Kopargaon Rural Hospital for treatment.

"A speeding container truck hit the three-wheeler Ape rickshaw, which was carrying passengers. At least six persons, including two students and two women, died in the accident, while seven others suffered serious injuries," a police official said.

With agency inputs