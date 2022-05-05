Chandigarh: A local court has remanded a youth to police custody for allegedly mowing down a person with his car after the two had a brawl in Sector 22 of Chandigarh.

The incident took place at 11:30 pm on Friday, April 29. The victim was identified as 24-year-old Shubham who passed away at PGI Chandigarh on Monday. The accused Swapan Preet Singh, 26, a gym owner, was arrested and a case registered against him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 (1) of the IPC.

On April 29, Swapan Preet, who was driving a BMW car bearing a Delhi registration number, made a screeching halt at Sector 22 of Chandigarh, where Shubham, his friends Mani, Tanisha, and Manthan were standing on the road at the rear end of a liquor shop. The BMW slightly brushed against Shubham who questioned Swapan Preet.

The two soon engaged in a verbal duel after which Swapan Preet threatened that he will hit him with the car. Shubham dared him to try it and stood in front of the BMW. Swapan Preet in a fit of rage jumpstarted the vehicle. Shubham fell on the bonnet and was dragged for around 100 yards after which he slipped off from the car and fell to the ground.

The victim sustained severe head injuries and later died while undergoing treatment at the PGI Chandigarh on Monday. The incident was recorded on a CCTV camera. Swapan Preet was soon arrested by the police and his BMW car was also impounded. The accused was sent to judicial custody. The deceased Shubham, a resident of Dadu Majra Colony, was working at a garment shop, police said.

