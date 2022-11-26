Mumbai (Maharashtra): Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with his MLAs have left for Guwahati to pay homage to Kamakhya Devi temple. Shinde said, "We are going to Guwahati on the invitation of the Chief Minister of Assam. We are going to worship Kamakhya Devi for the happiness and prosperity of the state."

"We are going to bring good days to the farmers of the state, to make the people happy and to end the crisis in the state. There is no reason for anyone to feel bad about it," Shinde said at the airport.

Also read: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction gets its own office in Mumbai

While Shinde left for Guwahati with his MLAs, some ministers were absent from the event. Abdul Sattar, Gulabrao Patil, Minister Tanaji Sawant, Chimanrao Patil, Kishore Patil, Latatai Sonwane, and Uday Samant were not seen at the airport.