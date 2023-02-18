Sagar: At least four persons were killed and 35 injured on Saturday morning after the bus, in which they were travelling, from Indore to Chhatarpur overturned at Nivar Ghati on the Sagar-Chhatarpur road, police said. The cause of the accident is not immediately known.

Some passengers were seriously injured and rushed to Bundelkhand Medical College while the remaining were taken to Shahgarh Health Centre. The deceased, including a woman, a middle-aged man and two youths, all died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to Sagar Hospital for postmortem examination.

Additional SP Vikram Singh Kushwaha said a bus belonging to Golden Travels, bearing registration number MP 16-P-1286, was heading to Chhatarpur from Indore when it overturned at Niwar Ghati in Chanbila police station area on Sagar-Chhatarpur road early this morning.

A man who was injured in the accident said the speeding bus lost control and overturned. Many passengers were asleep when the accident occurred, he said. Passengers were extremely frightened and started screaming when the bus suddenly lost control and overturned. Passersby alerted the police.

Officials of the local administration and police reached the spot and started rescuing the people, who were trapped inside, with the help of local people. Although police started the rescue operation after reaching the spot, initially it was an uphill task due to the position of the overturned bus.

As it was impossible to drag people out, a big hydra crane and a JCB machine were pressed into service to assist the operation. A few passengers were rescued after cutting portions of the bus body frame. Meanwhile, 108 ambulances were deployed to take the injured to the hospitals.

This accident has occurred a day after four persons died and 10 were injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Chhindwara. The passengers were going to Panchmarhi to attend a fair on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.