Guna (MP): At least three persons were killed and 12 others injured on Wednesday when a truck rammed into a stationary bus on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said.

The incident occurred near Barkheda village on the National Highway 46 after the bus, which was headed towards Kanpur from Ahmedabad, developed a flat tyre, an official said. "When the tyre of the bus was being changed, the truck hit the bus from behind, killing three persons and injuring 12 others. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the district hospital," he said. (PTI)