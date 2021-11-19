Idukki: Kalidas Jayaram and crew of a Tamil web series were held hostage by hotel management at Munnar after the production team failed to clear the pending payment towards room rent and restaurant bills on Thursday night. The hotel staff did not allow Kalidas Jayaram, son of famous Malayalam actor Jayaram and the shooting crew members to leave the hotel. Hotel authorities said the production team owed them more than Rs1 lakh towards room rent and restaurant bills.

The crew was in Munnar for the shooting of a Tamil web series in which Kalidas Jayaram is doing the lead role. Munnar police later had a chat with the hotel management and the production house. The pending payment was then cleared by the production company to resolve the issue.